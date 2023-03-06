‘Never push a slower friend down’ if you encounter a bear, Park Service advises

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The National Park Service is offering some prudent advice on what you should and should not do if you encounter a bear in the wild. One of those that’s getting the most attention is to not sacrifice your hiking partner.

“If you come across a bear, never push a slower friend down…even if you feel the friendship has run its course,” NPS tweeted last week.

“If not friend, why friend shaped?” NPS continued. “What about your other friend? Seeing a bear in the wild is a special treat for any visitor to a national park. While it is an exciting moment, it is important to remember that bears in national parks are wild and can be dangerous.”

Beyond that tongue-in-cheek “don’t push your friend” advice, NPS had some more serious tips: