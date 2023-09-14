Bear Creek Fire caused by abandoned campfire

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A 25-acre fire that started Tuesday in the Ochoco National Forest was caused by an abandoned campfire, the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday.

The Bear Creek Fire was first reported Tuesday afternoon near McKay Creek saddle off of Forest Road 2735 north of Prineville. The fire is now 20% contained and firefighters are working to mop up and secure fire lines.

The Forest Service is reminding people that even though the nights are getting cooler, public use fire restrictions remain in place on federally managed public lands in Central Oregon, Campfires are only allowed in designated campgrounds.

Those who are not in a designated campground can bring a propane fire pit for warmth or a propane stove to cook meals.

For those inside designated campgrounds, the Forest Service reminds you to bring enough water to drown the fire so that it is cold to the touch.