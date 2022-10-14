▶️ Bear Creek principal named Bend-La Pine Administrator of the Year

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bear Creek Elementary Principal Lisa Birk was greeted by cheers Thursday as she was named the Bend-La Pine School District Distinguished Administrator of the Year.

While the surprise from students and staff was unexpected for Birk, it did take some trickery to get her to go to the school library for the ceremony.

“So I was told I was in a meeting in my office and I was told that somebody needed some support in the library. And so I came into the library and found all kinds of people just waiting to chat with me or say something. So that was really sweet and exciting,” said Birk.

Birk has worked for the district for 15 years. She also got a check for $500 by Mid-Oregon Credit Union.

RELATED: R.E. Jewell media manager wins Bend-La Pine Support Staff award

RELATED: Crook County’s Sara Johnson named Oregon Superintendent of the Year