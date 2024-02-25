▶️ Bear Creek Elementary holds African drumming night for Black History Month

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bear Creek Elementary celebrated Black History Month with a family African drumming event on Thursday evening.

The school’s Family Engagement Committee and the music department at Bear Creek welcomed Fode Sylla.

Fode shared his background and history in African drumming while creating a welcoming and fun event for all ages.

Families and staff enjoyed participating in an African drum circle that fostered inclusion and community.

