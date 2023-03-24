BBQ, Blues and Whiskey Festival coming to Redmond in June

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mark your calendars for the Columbia Basin Exteriors BBQ, Blues and Whiskey Festival, coming up in June.

The promoter says the event will include live blues music, a hot wing challenge, a cornhole tournament, BBQ vendors, outdoor adventure vendors and a pig roast.

The festival is Friday, June 2, from 4-10 p.m. and Saturday, June 3 from 11am-10pm at the Deschutes County Expo Center in Redmond.

Tickets are now on sale at this link. Tickets for individual activities, including the Blazing Hot Wing Challenge, will be released soon.

