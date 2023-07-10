▶️ Local law enforcement face off in the first ‘Battle of the Bats’ tournament

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The first Battle of the Bats tournament was held at Vince Genna Stadium on Sunday to support J Bar J Youth Services.

The community event provided family fun and brought local law enforcement together for some friendly competition.

The proceeds from the event will benefit the J5 program with classroom supplies and of course the winner of the tournament gets bragging rights for the year.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Battle of the Bats pits law enforcement vs. 1st responders at Genna Sunday

RELATED: La Pine baseball tournament honors man who was always there for community