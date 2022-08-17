▶️ Battle of the Badges belongs to sheriff’s office, nearly $5,000 raised

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

The Battle of the Badges Tuesday was a first for Central Oregon law enforcement.

Bend Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office came together on the race track for some competition and some fun.

The event held at K-1 Speed in Bend was open to the public and it was all for a cause.

Laps were only part of the competition.

Seeing who could get the most donations online and at the event, was the other.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to use the skills we do have, driving,” said Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz. “Hopefully driving these police cars converts to driving go-karts and we are skilled in them and show some good competition to support a great organization.”

Before the championship race, Krantz and Deschutes County Sheriff Shane Nelson took the track, facing each other

In the end, the sheriff’s department took home the trophy, but Bend Police raised more money for the nonprofit group Neighbor Impact.

More than $4,000 were raised by the end of the night. Donations will remain open until Wednesday night.