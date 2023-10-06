Instructions to build your own backyard bat nest box

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon wildlife hospital ThinkWild has seen such overwhelming demand for its upcoming bat nest box workshop, it’s already booked to capacity. So they are giving out instructions on how to make one.

The Oct. 14 workshop was announced Monday. But within about 48 hours, all the slots were already filled.

When people started commenting about that on the Central Oregon Daily News Facebook page, ThinkWild told people they would send out the instructions.

The blueprints, which you can find embedded below, includes information on materials, recommended tools, construction, optional modifications and mounting recommendations.

There is also a map showing what color the box should be based on where you are in the United States. It’s based on the average summer temperature.

ThinkWild says people can buy a complete bat box along with installation service on its website.

ThinkWild says there will be another box workshop in the spring.