▶️ Playoffs are here; local baseball, softball teams host postseason games

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Postseason play is right around the corner for high school baseball and softball.

The Oregon 5A and 3A ranking and playoff match-ups are not set until Saturday night.

In 4A, the Madras Lady Buffalos have a play-in game at Marshfield High School Saturday at 12 p.m.

Winner moves on to the state playoffs.

In 6A, Bend finished the regular season with a 26-1 record, ranked No. 2 in the state.

They have a home playoff game against Franklin Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Baseball:

The 2A Culver Bulldogs hosts Lakeview Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Madras plays at home against Elmira Saturday in a play-in game that stars at 2 p.m.

Sisters lost to Junction City Friday night, 9-8 in their play-in game.

In 6A, Bend travels to Canby, facing the Cougars Monday at 5 p.m.

Summit hosts Ida B. Wells at 4:30 p.m.

The Mountain View Cougars have their first home playoff game since 2011.

They take on Lake Oswego Monday at 4:30 p.m.