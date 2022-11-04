▶️ ‘Say his name!’ Barry Washington supporters interrupt Bend council meeting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A group of demonstrators voicing support for Barry Washington Jr. interrupted Wednesday night’s Bend City Council meeting.

The group, reportedly about 30 people, walked into the chambers and chanted “Say his name. Barry Washington” and “No justice, no peace.” They also voiced frustration about the lack of presence of city council members at events meant to raise awareness for Washington.

The demonstration came the day before opening statements in the trial of Ian Cranston, the man accused of shooting and killing Washington.

Cranston has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to some community social media pages, more marches in support of Washington are expected at the Deschutes County Courthouse during the course of the trial.

