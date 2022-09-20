▶️ Gathering Monday night on 1-year anniversary of Barry Washington Jr’s death

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Community members gathered Monday night at the corner where Barry Washington Jr. was killed one year ago. The gathering is set for 6:00 p.m. at NW Wall Street and Oregon Ave.

About 50 people attended the memorial.

His memorial was cleaned and several people paid respects by laying flowers and candles down.

A few people talked about Washington and his upcoming trial to the crowd.

“This is literally talking about a life that was snuffed out,” said memorial speaker Kenny Adams. “A candle that was blown out before it had a change to really shine. Shine brighter than it already had and we need to do more. But tonight we remember Barry.”

Ian Cranston, 27, is accused of shooting Washington, 22, after an argument.

Cranston has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

Cranston is set to go to trial Nov. 1. The trial is expected to last for around two weeks.

RELATED: Judge denies bail for accused killer Ian Cranston

RELATED: Man shot and killed in downtown Bend, suspect arrested

A Deschutes County Circuit Court judge ruled recently to allow video evidence from the defense in the trial after the prosecution claimed videos told an incomplete story.

It was also ruled that evidence about an encounter in which Washington cursed and gave a profane hand gesture police officers earlier that evening would be excluded from the trial.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel was unwilling to comment on the case Monday, so close to the trial date.

Attempts to reach the attorneys for Cranston and for Washington’s mother were not returned.