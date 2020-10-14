Barrett keeps Democrats, Trump at bay in Senate hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amy Coney Barrett has said repeatedly at her confirmation hearings that she’d be her own judge if she’s confirmed to the Supreme Court.

But she was careful not to take on the president who nominated her. And she sought to create distance between herself and her own personal positions, past writings on controversial subjects and even her late mentor.

Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg seems inevitable, as even some Senate Democrats acknowledged on Wednesday.

The shift would cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the court and would be the most pronounced ideological change in 30 years, from the liberal icon Ginsburg to the conservative appeals court judge.