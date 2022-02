by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A fire early Saturday morning on Southeast Grizzly Road in Madras burned a tiny home and RV.

The resident’s were in the RV when their barking dog alerted them to the blaze.

They escaped uninjured.

The fire had spread from the structure to the RV by the time firefighters arrived.

Both were a ‘total loss’ according to Captain Mark Johnson with Jefferson County Fire District #1.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.