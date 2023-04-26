Barbie with Down syndrome introduced by Mattel to expand inclusion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The first Barbie doll with Down syndrome has been launched.

The release of the new design “continues to expand on inclusion in doll play,” says Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls.

“This doll is breaking barriers by creating the first fashion doll with Down syndrome, allowing more children to project their future through fashion doll play and imagine what is possible.”

The new addition to the Barbie range was designed “in close partnership with the National Down Syndrome Society,” explains Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President and Head of Design at Barbie headquarters.

According to Mattel, the new doll includes the following features:

Sculpt: This doll introduces a new face and body sculpt to be more illustrative of women with Down syndrome, including a shorter frame and a longer torso. The new face sculpt features a rounder shape, smaller ears, and a flat nasal bridge, while the eyes are slightly slanted in an almond shape. The doll’s palms even include a single line, a characteristic often associated with those with Down syndrome.1

Fashion & Accessories: The doll’s puff sleeved dress pattern features butterflies and yellow and blue colors, which are symbols and colors associated with Down syndrome awareness. The doll’s pink pendant necklace with three upward chevrons represents the three copies of the 21st chromosome, which is the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down syndrome. The three chevrons, or arrows, are a symbol that unites the Down syndrome community and are meant to represent “the lucky few” who have someone with Down syndrome in their life.

Orthotics: The Barbie Fashionista doll with Down syndrome also wears pink ankle foot orthotics (AFOs) to match her outfit and her sneakers tout a zipper detail. Some children with Down syndrome use orthotics to support their feet and ankles, and NDSS provided a box of orthotics to serve as real-life inspiration for the ones this Barbie Fashionista is wearing, matched to her outfit and the bright colors in her design.

“For this collaboration we were able to ensure the doll and all the design elements and details were an accurate representation of a person with Down syndrome.”

To help with the launch of the new toy, Barbie brought on board French author Eléonore Laloux and British model Ellie Goldstein – two prominent figures from the Down syndrome community.

“It’s great this Barbie has found her place in the range, just as I have found my place in society,” says Laloux.

“I want to share my experience and show the world that you can live happily with (Down syndrome).”