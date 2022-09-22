Deschutes Public Library marks Banned Books Week with forum on ban impacts

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Libraries are celebrating the freedom to read for “Banned Books Week.”

The Deschutes Public Library is holding an online panel focused on the impacts of banned and challenged books in Central Oregon. You can join on Facebook Thursday night 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. at this link.

Library officials tell Central Oregon Daily News they’ve seen a growing number number of complaints to targeting materials focused on topics like LGBTQ, BIPOC, race relations and politics.

“It’s not necessarily one particular individual thats challenging things. We’re seeing a much higher rate of it being organized collective groups that are purposely picking and choosing specific titles and then they’re targeting those titles nationwide as a collective effort,” said Deschutes Public Library Technical Services Manager Emily O’Neal.

O’Neal says despite number of complaints, they have not received a formal challenge to ban a book so far.

Banned Books Week continues through Saturday. According to bannedbooksweek.org, “Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries.”