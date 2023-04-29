Ballot boxes now open in Deschutes County for May Special Election

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Ballot boxes are now open in Deschutes County for the May 16 Special District Election.

Ballots have been mailed to each registered voter.

Each must be mailed-in or dropped off at an official drop site location by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Those that are mailed, postmarked by the post office by 8 p.m. on Election Day and received by the Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, May 23 will be accepted.

You can find a drop off location at this link.

Due to construction at the Redmond Library, the ballot box location has moved to the parking lot across from Centennial Park at SW Evergreen and Ave. and SW 7th St.