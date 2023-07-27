Balloons Over Bend take to the skies throughout the weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The skies come alive this weekend in Bend. The Balloons Over Bend event kicks off Friday morning and finishes on Sunday.

Balloons will launch at sunrise at R.E. Jewell Elementary School each day. Five pilots will take to the sky, and the event is free for anyone to watch.

RELATED: High-flying tricks and stunts return to Prineville for the MX13 Jump Show

RELATED: Oregon Star Party takes advantage of some of the darkest skies in the US

These launches aren’t the only events going on.

Friday hosts the Balloon Blast Kids Race and Bend Night Glow Celebration at Central Oregon Community College. Saturday will see the return of the Redmond Night Glow. Live music, food vendors, and a marketplace. You won’t want to miss it.