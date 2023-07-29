▶️ Balloons Over Bend takes to the skies

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Friday marked the first day of the three day Balloons Over Bend event. Every morning, at around 6 a.m., you can watch pilots take their balloons off into the Bend sky.

The event goes on until Sunday, so make sure you don’t miss your chance to see the event. Balloons take off from Jewell Elementary for each of the days.

Friday night also marks the Bend Night Glow event. Live music, food vendors, and lit balloons are just a few of the festivities that will be going on at 4 p.m. at Central Oregon Community College.

RELATED: Balloons Over Bend take to the skies throughout the weekend