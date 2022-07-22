▶️ Balloons over Bend may frighten pets this weekend, Humane Society warns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Balloons over Bend Festival is this weekend. In addition to nighttime events in Bend and Redmond, balloons will launch each morning at sunrise from Jewell Elementary.

While they are quite a sight, they could strike fear in pets, according to the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

RELATED: Balloons over Bend: When to catch all the festivities this weekend

The following is a statement from the Humane Society about how they can affect pets.

This weekend the annual Balloons Over Bend will be putting on a colorful display. Along with that display are elements that may frighten animals. The unknown sight of a low flying balloon and its shadow can scare any animal. The unpredictable landings may bring a balloon near a backyard. The sound of the hot air balloons filling with air may frighten pets.

The Humane Society of Central Oregon is advising people to secure pets indoors living near R.E. Jewell Elementary, in southeast Bend (20550 Murphy Rd, Bend), during the morning balloon launches taking off around 6:45am to 7:00am this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Landings are unpredictable, so safely secure your pets in the outlying areas.

The balloons will be filled for the ‘Night Glow’ event in Bend at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) on Friday and in Redmond at Sam Johnson Park on Saturday. The organizers of Balloons Over Bend state “no pets are allowed on the Balloons Over Bend premises. Service animals are allowed per ADA and Oregon State Law policies.”

The Bend animal shelter receives animals and reports of lost animals that have been frightened by the balloons. The best way to protect your pet is to keep your pets indoors and wearing identification. The balloon landings may be unpredictable so pets in the surrounding areas should also be secured in a safe place.

If you lose or find a pet, immediately report it to the Humane Society of Central Oregon at 541-382-3537 or your local shelter. Strays that arrive at the Bend shelter are posted at hsco.org/strays.