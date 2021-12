by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

From the ballet studio to laughter-silvered wings.

Certainly the road less traveled for a 19-year-old.

But Kaelin Frick from Bend has learned that when it comes to discipline, character and passion, dance has prepared her for a bold new chapter.

Karli Olson sat down with her to hear about why she’s making the leap from arabesques to the Air Force.