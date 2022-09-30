US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill bald and golden eagles.

The move comes amid growing concern among scientists that a rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West that’s now underway could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.

The Fish and Wildlife Service program announced Thursday is meant to encourage companies to work with officials to minimize the harm to golden and bald eagles.

There are about 350,000 bald eagles but only 40,000 golden eagles, which need much larger areas to survive and are more inclined to have trouble with humans.

