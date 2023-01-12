▶️ Bald eagle rehabilitated in Bend being donated to Yakama Nation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An injured bald eagle nursed back to health in Bend is being donated to the Yakama Nation for educational purposes.

The young bald eagle was found in August with a partially amputated wing near La Pine. It’s believed it flew into a power line.

“This will be our first bald eagle to our program,” said Michael Beckler, a Yakama Nation Aviary Biologist. “We are excited that it’s a juvenile. We’ll potentially be able to train it to be outreach for us. An ambassador animal is an animal we use to educate the public that may not see an animal up close. We’ll take the animal to a library or a school or a school group come to us. We’ll be able to get up close to the visitors”

Feathers the bird molts will be given to tribal members.

We’ll have a complete report on the young bald eagle in the Jan. 18 edition of The Great Outdoors.

RELATED: BLM begins Central Oregon seasonal closures for nesting birds of prey

RELATED: OSP rescues eagle with injured wing seen hopping down road