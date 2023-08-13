▶️ Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival offer community resources and play

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Balanced Bend Mental Health Festival was held at Drake Park Sunday afternoon.

The free community event was hosted by Wild Heart Therapy and Consulting and is the second year it has taken place.

There was live music and dance, a family fun zone and a variety of organizations that offered wellness classes, support and community resources to the public.

Proceeds raised from the event go to the Wild Heart Therapy scholarship fund, which provides free and reduced mental health services to the community.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: La Pine community celebrates groundbreaking for new wellness center

RELATED: Oregon Health Plan expands free healthcare access to immigrant community