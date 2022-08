by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Parking at a popular trail head in the Oregon Badlands Wilderness, east of Bend, is closed this week for maintenance.

Bureau of Land Management crews are doing gravel work on the Flatiron Rock Trailhead parking area.

The project improves access to the trail and lowers the impacts of car traffic on the landscape

The trail itself remains open. The closure runs through this Friday.

