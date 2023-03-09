You can help name grouse spotted on Bachelor Nordic trails

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Up on the Nordic trails of Mt. Bachelor, there’s a new friend. And he or she needs a new name.

A grouse has been spotted along several of the trails.

Unlike Fiver, the friendly grouse down at Virginia Meisner Sno-Park, this is likely a female sooty grouse and not very territorial.

Nordic Center managers say she’s been hanging around ski lessons and checking out the grooming equipment.

They are taking suggestions for naming her on their Facebook page.

