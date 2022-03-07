Bachelor Butte Dog Derby draws mushers of all ages to Wanoga Sno-Park

by Karli Olson | Central Oregon Daily News

The 2022 Bachelor Butte Dog Derby officially came to a close Sunday afternoon at Wanoga SnoPark.

The three-day event hosted by the Pacific Sled Dog and Skijoring Association gave around 30 teams from far and wide a chance to sled or ski through the Cascade Mountains.

Kevin Byrne, one of the event organizers, said attendance was slightly down from previous years, but was still better than other sled dog events in the state.

“This year, the other ones got canceled just because of bad weather,” he said. “Up by Mt. Hood, Frog Lake got canceled, and then Diamond Lake got canceled.

“It just depends on snow…we usually get lucky, and come this time of year we usually get that last dumping sometime in February or beginning of March, so it usually helps us out.”

Byrne said the rain this past week brought snow levels down a bit.

“But the groomers got out, Moon Country (Snowbusters) takes care of the trails for us, doing all the grooming. So they did a great job getting ready for us,” he added.

Courses ranged from a three-day, 25-mile race down to a 1.5-mile race on Sunday, which saw many children take up the course.

Scarlet Nicolau, a 10-year-old from Bend, participated for the first time this year and ended up winning the 1.5-mile race with her two dogs.

“I did pretty well, my dogs were fast,” she said. “When I was at the end, I went down the hill so fast that I didn’t fall…I tipped the sled two times, but got back up and kept going.”

David Bush from Sunriver has participated for seven years, but this year was his first time winning his race.

“Usually I’m either dead last or right in the middle, so that’s kind of exciting,” he said.

He takes his sled dog team to race up to 300-mile races in Idaho and Montana, but he says the Bachelor Butte Dog Derby is one of his favorites.

“The race organization does a great job, the trails are well-marked, everybody knows their spots, they’ve all been doing it together for a long time. It’s a really well-done race in my opinion,” he said.

Racer Sherry Bunch participated as a musher for the first time this year, though she has helped volunteer in the past.

She said conditions were icier than she was used to, but she enjoyed the serenity and silence out on the course.

“I love it, I love it. It’s my new favorite passion,” she said. “The people are wonderful. Working with the dogs is great, it’s a wonderful adventure.”

Mushers came from as far as Colorado and Wyoming to participate in the races.

The event concluded Sunday afternoon with a chili cookout and awards ceremony.

The Bachelor Butte Dog Derby takes place the first weekend of March every year.

For more information about it and other local races, visit the Pacific Sled Dog and Skijoring Association website here.