Award-winning 5 Fusion chef moving on after 10 years in Downtown Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Joe and Laura Kim of the hugely popular 5 Fusion and Sushi Bar in downtown Bend, announced Tuesday they were moving on to “new and exciting challenges”

Chef Joe Kim has been a James Beard Foundation Awards semi-finalist three times for Best Chef in the Northwest.

Under his direction since 2011, the restaurant has accumulated various accolades including Central Oregon Restaurant of the Year.

The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying a new executive team and chef would “guide us into our next phase” with the existing staff.