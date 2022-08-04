Avelo adds Redmond-to-Palm Springs flights for $39, but you have to move fast

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Avelo Airlines announced its adding Palm Springs as a second destination for passengers heading to and from Redmond Municipal Airport.

Avelo said it will provide nonstop service between Redmond and Palm Springs on Mondays and Friday starting Nov. 11. It will use a 189-seat Boeing 737-800.

Flights will depart Redmond at 10:45 a.m. and arrive in Palm Springs at 12:50 p.m. Incoming flights leave Palm Springs at 5:00 p.m. and arrive in Redmond at 7:00 p.m.

The introductory fare is $39 one way if you book by Aug. 11 and is for flights between Nov. 11, 2022, and Feb. 14, 2023. Fares after that will vary based on when you book and what time of year it is. An Avelo spokesman said, if booking right now, flights can range between $59 and $99.

RELATED: Good doggies: Redmond Airport welcomes therapy dogs to ease travel anxiety

RELATED: Allegiant Air suspends service at Redmond Airport

The Redmond-Palm Springs route is seasonal and is expected to last through April. After that, the airline will reassess based on its popularity, an Avelo spokesman said.

Avelo already offers service from Redmond to Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport.

“The addition of direct flights to Palm Springs illustrates their on-going commitment to serve the Central Oregon market. Redmond is pleased to see Avelo have an active role in expanding destination options at RDM,” Redmond Mayor George Endicott said in a statement.