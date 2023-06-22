Avelo Airlines adding new nonstop service from Redmond airport

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Avelo Airlines is expanding its service from Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) with a new nonstop service to Las Vegas.

With the additions, Avelo now has four nonstop options from RDM. Las Vegas and Sonoma/Santa Rosa join two currently active routes, Hollywood Burbank Airport, and seasonal service to Palm Springs.

The Redmond to Las Vegas service is set to begin Sept. 7, twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.

Additionally, Avelo will also begin flying directly to Sonoma/Santa Rosa this Friday.

