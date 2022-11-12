▶️ Avelo Airlines Redmond-to-Palm Springs route takes off

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The inaugural Avelo Airlines flight from Redmond to Palm Springs took off Friday.

The nonstop flight happens only on Mondays and Fridays for as low as $39 each way.

Launched in 2021, Avelo has seen success with their Redmond-Burbank route.

The airline says it looks to add more destinations in the future.

“We are very pleased with the initial bookings for this this new route. Got a great track record of expanding the new to new destinations when when when people fly. So we look forward to welcoming folks aboard,” said Avelo spokesman Jim Olson.

