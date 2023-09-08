▶️ New Avelo Redmond-Las Vegas flight takes off

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It was wheels up Thursday for Avelo Airlines‘ first direct flight from Redmond to Las Vegas.

The airline said the inaugural flight, which took off just before 4:00 p.m., was completely sold out.

Tickets for the direct flight start at $49. Due to initial popularity, the airline says it plans additional flights around the holiday season.

Another route coming to Redmond soon is the return of direct flights to Portland. Alaska Airlines will be offering that between Thanksgiving and April for people who don’t want to drive over the mountains when snow may be on the ground.

