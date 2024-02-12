▶️ COCC professor who escaped avalanche now teaches backcountry safety

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon Avalanche Center empowers backcountry enthusiasts to be well informed of snow and weather conditions before venturing out.

Central Oregon Daily went behind the scenes with those in the field to hear a story from COCC professor Kevin Grove who teaches students avalanche preparedness.

Avalanche reports can be found on coavalanche.org

