Authorities warn Northwest swimmers to beware risky waters

by The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities are warning recreationists to be wary of risky waterways as hot weather hits part of the Pacific Northwest.

The Statesman-Journal reports the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for most of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington state through Sunday.

After an abnormally cool and wet spring, people are expected to head outdoors in droves. But officials say rivers are running higher and colder than normal, making conditions more hazardous than swimmers, boaters and tubers may expect.

Marion County Deputy Dave Zahn says people should be aware that rivers are not at summer water levels.

He says the North Santiam River has dangerous log jams in places and swift, cold water.