Suspect sought after multiple burglaries in Sisters, Redmond

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and the Redmond Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in multiple burglaries to businesses in Sisters and Redmond.

The burglaries took place overnight between June 17th and 18th.

DCSO Sgt. Jayson Janes said in Sisters, Bi-Mart, Takodas Restaurant, and the Gallery Restaurant were burglarized.

In Redmond, it was The Beer Stop and another that did not want its name released to the public.

If you know who this subject is please call 541-693-6911 reference DCSO case 21-32343 or Redmond PD case 21-15294.