Authorities search for Bend food truck robbery suspect

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say they’re looking for a suspect in a strong-armed robbery of a food truck near 2nd and Greenwood on Friday.

Cpl. Scott Dickerson said they’ve identified the suspect, but he’s still on the loose and they did not release his name.

However, Dickerson said, “there is no concern for the public safety.”

Police responded around 11:45 a.m. to the area where the suspect was last seen at 4th and Olney.

The victim is a 26-year-old Bend man running the El Taquero food truck. He was not injured.

As police officers, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and K-9 units searched the area, a neighbor told us the suspect was a white man wearing a white shirt and had neck tattoos.

Bend-La Pine Schools officials say Pilot Butte Middle and Juniper Elementary schools were on lockout during the incident.

The suspect faces several charges including second-degree burglary and third-degree robbery