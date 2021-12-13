After brief search, group of five missing people found safe

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Tips provided by the public helped searchers quickly find a group of five missing persons, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Jobee Baumgardner, 37, Renell Baumgardner, 33, Caleb Baumgarder, 14, Colton Baumgarder, 6, and Thomas Blanton, 14, left the Springfield area Sunday around 10:30 a.m., with plans to play in the snow near Hoodoo or Salt Creek Sno Park.

The group said they planned to return by 8:00 p.m., but did not return.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said all five people were found in the Box Canyon area.

All five appear to be in good health.