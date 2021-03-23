UPDATE: Police: 10 people killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say multiple people were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket, including a police officer.

The officer who was killed was 51-year-old Eric Talley.

He had been with Boulder police since 2010.

Identities of the other nine victims were not disclosed Monday night as police were still notifying their family members.

Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said at a news conference Monday night that a suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment.

Police say they’re still investigating and didn’t have details on a motive.

A man who had just left the store, Dean Schiller, said he heard gunshots and saw three people laying face down, two in the parking lot and one near the doorway.

He said he “couldn’t tell if they were breathing.”

Video posted on YouTube showed one person on the floor inside the store and two more outside on the ground, but the extent of their injuries wasn’t clear.

What sounds like two gunshots are also heard at the beginning of the video.