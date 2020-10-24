Authorities look for killer of Oregon wolf; reward offered

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Someone shot a wolf in Oregon, leaving its pack without a breeding male, wildlife officials said as they announced a $6,150 reward for the shooter.

Wally Sykes with Northeast Oregon Ecosystems said he hopes this reward will inspire someone to come forward with information.

The radio-collared black wolf was found dead on a forest service road in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, about one mile east of Eagle Forks campground. It had been shot.

The wolf was the breeding male of the Cornucopia Pack in eastern Baker County, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said.

He and the breeding female raised three pups last year.