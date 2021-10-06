Authorities identify kayaker presumed drowned in Deschutes River

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A kayaker who went missing in the Deschutes River on Friday has been identified as 28-year-old Alex Kollar of Bend.

Assistant Search and Rescue Coordinator Nathan Garibay said the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office continues its search for Kollar, who went missing in an area near Lava Island.

Crews are doing shore searches with a canine team, drone flights and daily river monitoring to look for clues.

On Friday night, dispatch received a call regarding a missing kayaker and possible water rescue in the area of Lava Island Falls.

Bend Fire & Rescue, DSCO deputies and and SAR volunteers responded to the scene.

Garibay said the kayaker was last seen by his party near Lava Island upstream from Meadow Camp in Class 4/5 whitewater.

Crews recovered his kayak and paddle, but there’s been no sign of Kollar.