▶️ WATCH: Toddler rescued after crawling into claw machine

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s a child’s dream but a parent’s nightmare! A three-year-old boy had to be rescued after getting stuck in a toy machine in an Australian shopping center.

Body-worn vision from Saturday was released by Queensland Police. It shows Ethan, the toddler, stuck inside a Hello Kitty claw machine.

“Go to mum, Ethan!” his dad said, encouraging the little boy to go to the corner of the machine and cover his eyes before police broke the glass.

“Ready?” one of the police officers asks his colleagues, before they smashed through the glass and pulled the toddler to safety.

“You won a prize. Which one do you want?” the police officer asked Ethan, who beamed with delight.

