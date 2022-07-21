▶️ Bend golfer competes at first-ever US Adaptive Golf Open

by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Austin Morris of Bend just competed in the first-ever U.S. Adaptive Golf Open held at Pinehurst in North Carolina. It was the first time the USGA has held a national championship showcasing the world’s best golfers with disabilities.

Austin, 30, says he’s been playing since he was 16.

He suffers from a rare disease called Moyamoya, a condition that causes the veins and arteries in his brain to be constricted.

“I’ve had three major strokes and can’t feel anything on the left side of my body,” said Austin. “It can be scary.”

Part of moving forward for Austin as a teen was developing a love for the game of golf and spending hours on the range and at the course.

“I’d practice all day,” said Austin.

Fast forward a decade and that love and dedication is allowing Austin the opportunity to compete at thee U.S. Adaptive Golf Open.

The tournament is three rounds of stroke play. For Austin, it’s realizing a dream years in the making and helping inspire the next generation of golfers — adaptive or not.

So the next time you face adversity, remember Austin and just keep on swinging.

Austin finished tied for 65th at the Open. He said the entire experience was one of the best of his life.