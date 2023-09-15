Bend woman pleads not guilty to 5 murder, 2 kidnapping charges in Crook County

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman accused of kidnapping and murdering a Madras man last year pleaded not guilty to all charges in Crook County Circuit Court Friday morning, according to court records.

Audrey Nicole Hahn, 31, is charged with three counts of first degree murder, two counts of second degree murder and two counts of kidnapping in the case of Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61. A grand jury added the stipulation “with a firearm” to all those charges Thursday.

In one of the counts, Hahn is accused of “intentional maiming or torture.”

Hahn is also charged with unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. Hahn has a conviction from Jefferson County last year for third-degree theft, according to court records.

Charging documents say the crimes happened on or between Sept. 7 and Sept. 11, 2022.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police put out an alert last September asking the public’s help in finding Nielson. The alert stated he was last seen on Sept. 6, 2022, leaving his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway in Madras.

The Madras Pioneer reported on Sept. 19, 2022, that the same house burned down in a fire.

Crook County District Attorney Kari Hathorn says her office cannot comment on the case because the investigation is ongoing.