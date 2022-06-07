Washington couple ordered to prison, $30 million fine for fraud

SEATTLE (AP) — An Auburn couple that defrauded thousands of people of more than $30 million has been sentenced to prison.

Bernard Ross Hansen got 11 years and Diane Renee Erdman received 5 years.

A judge ordered them both to pay more than $30 million in restitution.

Hansen, the former president and CEO of Northwest Territorial Mint, was convicted of 14 federal felonies, including wire fraud and mail fraud. Erdmann was convicted of 13 counts of wire fraud and mail fraud.

Prosecutors increased sentencing recommendations for the couple to reflect an 11-day manhunt after they failed to appear at their original sentencing hearing.