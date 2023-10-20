▶️ VIDEO: Armed Seattle-area homeowner fires through door at masked intruders

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Home security video released Thursday shows a masked trio of home invaders being repelled by an armed homeowner in a Seattle suburb.

It happened around 2:00 a.m. Thursday in Auburn, Wash.

Auburn Police say officers arrived to find a resident had reported an attempted burglary.

Security footage, posted to social media by police, showed three masked men carrying guns and announcing themselves as “Seattle Police.” They tried to kick in the door.

The homeowner was armed and started firing shots at the intruders through the door. After multiple shots were fired, the three suspects ran away. It’s not clear if any were hit.

Auburn Police were working to identify the suspects.

