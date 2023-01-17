▶️ VIDEO: Man ties to ziptie Seattle-area barista, pull her through window

Police in a Seattle suburb said they have arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to kidnap a barista Monday morning. The attempt was caught on surveillance video.

Surveillance video shows it happened at 5:06 a.m. at the Beankini Espresso on North Auburn Way.

Auburn Police say the suspect tried to drag the barista through the drive-thru window by using a looped ziptie. The barista was able to fight the man off.

The suspect had a tattoo on his left forearm that appears to read “Chevrolet.” He was driving a dark-colored Chevy Silverado, police said.

The barista was working alone, which is common.

“They are in vulnerable positions because they’re usually controlling those spots by themselves at early hours in the morning when it’s dark outside. But this barista did an awesome job of protecting herself and fighting this person off,” said Auburn Police spokesman Kolby Crossley.

Police announced Monday night they had arrested a suspect “after overwhelming support from the community.”