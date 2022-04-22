ATV trespassers, Oregon State Police asks for public’s assistance

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three people on ATV’s trespassed on private property located about 10 miles NW of Sisters, OR.

Multiple trail camera pictures show the subjects driving throughout the property and around gates on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Oregon State Police says all three individuals appear to be juveniles.

OSP wants to interview them regarding the incident.

If you have any information about the identification of the individuals or ATV’s shown in the photos, please contact OSP’s Dispatch Center at 800-442-0776 or *OSP (*677) from your mobile phone.

Reference Case number SP22-092458.

Photographs provided by Oregon State Police.