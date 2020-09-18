At town hall, Biden blasts Trump’s ‘criminal’ virus response

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) — Joe Biden is going after President Donald Trump for his handling of COVID-19, calling his downplaying of the pandemic “Criminal” and his administration “totally irresponsible.”

Speaking about Trump’s own admission that he publicly played down the impact of the virus while aware of its severity, Biden declared: “He knew it and did nothing. It’s close to criminal.”

The pandemic is responsible for the unusual format of the event.

It’s a drive-in of 35 cars parked outside PNC Field, and audience members are watching Biden onstage as they listen from outside their cars or from radios inside their cars.