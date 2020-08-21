At least 5 people killed in Northern California wildfires

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say at least five people have died in wildfires that are raging through Northern California and threaten tens of thousands of homes.

The state fire agency, Cal Fire, says three civilians have died in Napa County and one in Solano County since the fires began.

Solano County Sheriff Thomas A. Ferrara says that death was a male resident.

It’s unclear whether the civilian deaths also included a Pacific Gas & Electric worker who was found dead in his vehicle Wednesday.

The pilot of a water-dropping helicopter also died Wednesday when his aircraft crashed.