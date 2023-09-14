▶️ Destination Oregon: Astoria’s Pier 39

by Dave Jones

In Astoria, the oldest permanently settled American town west of the Rockies, sits its oldest waterfront building.

Pier 39, protruding into the Columbia River, housed the Hanthorn Cannery 175 years ago. It was the first and largest tuna cannery in Astoria. It operated as the Bumblebee Tuna cannery until just a few years ago.

The pier, located at the end of 39th Street in Astoria, is now a living mixture of its colorful past and its vibrant present. Once you arrive, you can begin your self-guided tour.

Today, there are 26 tenants out on the pier — everything from professional office space to lodging to restaurants and shops.

Rogue Brewing set up shop here in 2006 and has been an anchor business ever since. And one of Astoria’s hottest local coffee shops — Coffee Girl — sits on the edge of the pier with stunning views.

The folks in Astoria are fiercely proud of their history and they are not at all shy about showing it off. And on Pier 39, you can feel, smell and see that history up close and personal. The Hanthorn Museum is a big part of the vibe here.

On your next trip to Astoria, carve out a couple of hours to immerse yourself in local history and retail.

If you’re nervous about driving out on the pier, although it’s perfectly safe, there’s always the Astoria Riverfront Trolley, which will drop you off right at Pier 39.