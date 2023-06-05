▶️ VIDEO: Coast Guard helicopter hoists man from ship off Astoria

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A U.S. Coast Guard crew performed an at-sea rescue off Astoria of a man suffering from a medical emergency Sunday.

The incident happened about 60 miles west of Astoria.

Crews were able to hoist the patient off a 900-foot container ship following reports he had suffered a heart attack, according to a tweet posted by U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Northwest.

After securing the man onboard the Coast Guard helicopter, crews were able to transfer him to an awaiting ambulance, where he was taken to a local hospital. There is no word on his condition.

